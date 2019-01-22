Q & A with Braylon James, 11-Year-Old Author Looking To Aid Children His Age

Take a moment and think about the typical hobbies that one might assume an 11-year-old would have in today’s society. There are those who will think it consists of being on their mobile device and/or tablet all day long. Some may feel that it would be sitting in front of a television for hours playing “Fortnite” on their favorite video game console.

Well, none of those are hobbies of Braylon James. James, who at the age of just 11 is already a 2x published author, and is working on his 3rd book. The Michigan Chronicle was able to catch up with him to discuss his inspiration(s) for writing, whom could benefit from reading his books, and the support of his family en route to being a published author.

Braylon, At what age did you start your first book and what gave you the motivation to begin writing?

I was 10 years old when I started my first book. Well, first I started writing down what I was going through in my journal. So when I started my writing classes I use my experiences from my journal to help me create my first book.

What will be the name of your third book and what will this one focus on that the previous two did not?

My third book will be titled Mucus’s Journey “Cruising” On Summer Vacation. This book will focus on the things that Mucus will be experiencing for the first time during summer break and his family’s first vacation together on earth.

How did you come up with the name “Mucus” for the main character?

I thought of the name “Mucus” as a joke. Every time someone would ask me what the main characters name was and I’d say “Mucus” they would look at me weird but it made people want to know more about him so I just kept the name.

What did your parents think of your first book? How have they helped you come along?

They thought it was funny and it was relatable to me and my friends. My parents really push me to keep going with my book series, they also help me brainstorm ideas for my books.

With you being such a young writer, how do you look to inspire others to begin writing as well?

I would say that you don’t have to be a genius to be a writer, as long as you have a story to tell you can be a writer. I struggle in school a little but when I am writing I feel free and unjudged, and I can write about what I feel.

So I have learned that you have a love and fascination with science, specifically astronomy. What is it about astronomy that grabs your attention?

I’m fascinated with how the planets and star are formed in the solar system and how the sun has enough gravity to keep all of the planets revolving around it. There is so much that is still unknown about space and I think that is so cool.

You said that you’re looking to help children like yourself tackle issues that you and your peers face such as bullying, adjusting to new schools, and so forth. Have you dealt with any of those issues? And if so, how did you manage them?

When I was the new kid at my school, I was nervous about people not liking me. Sometimes people would be rude to me just because I was the new kid. But my parents just kept telling me that things would get better. Eventually, they did get better, I joined the soccer team and entered the school talent show. I was nervous but when I started singing and dancing everyone started cheering for me. It was great!

To piggyback off of the last question, in what ways could young children like yourself learn to tackle these issues by reading your book?

Mucus never changed who he was, if he was good at something he never pretended to not be good just so that his peers would like him. Being himself is what eventually made people like him.

Who is your favorite author?

My favorite authors are R.L.Stine and Jeff Kenney

Your family has a business called “The Wise Guys” and you are now a part of the family business. What does that legacy mean to you?

I really like how we can work together and help each other with ideas. We spend a lot of time together coming up with ideas for our stories. I think this is something that we can do together as a family for a long time.

Are any of your sibling’s authors such as yourself?

No, not yet but my brother has really good imaginations so they always help with ideas. They are just not able to write a whole book yet.

How will your book be available? Will it be a hardcopy, a digital copy, or both?

Both digital and hard copies are available online.

Again, you’re 11 years old and you already have three books under your belt. How many more books do you see yourself writing? Along with that, will your upcoming books follow the same character?

I don’t think I am able to say how many books I may write. I think as long as I have a story to tell I will keep writing. Although I feel like Mucus’s story is really interesting I think eventually I will want to write different stories with new characters.

What has been the biggest challenge you faced when writing any of your books?

I think the biggest challenge had been trying to keep my books interesting and relatable.

Are there any last words that you would want to share with readers who will be getting to know you for the first time?

My stories are for the underdogs, that may be having a hard time. It is ok to be underestimated because succeeding will be even greater in the end. I really hope you all enjoy my stories.

If you are interested in purchasing any books authored by Braylon James, here is a link to purchase:

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1?ie=UTF8&text=Braylon+James&search-alias=books&field-author=Braylon+James&sort=relevancerank

