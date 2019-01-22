Report: Chris Brown Held By Police In France Due To Rape Accusation

Singer Chris Brown and 2 members of his entourage are reportedly being held in France due to rape and drug offenses. According to published reports, an unidentified woman is claiming she was raped by Chris Brown.

TMZ reports, “French authorities confirm to TMZ Brown has been detained and is in custody for alleged aggravated rape and narcotics offenses. Authorities go on to say he is being processed, which appears to be the French version of arrested and booked.”

Allegedly, a woman claims she the 29-year-old met overnight between January 15-16 at club Le Crystal. They allegedly went back to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and the woman says she was raped. TMZ reports investigators have 2 days to decide if they will release Brown. One of Brown’s bodyguard has also been detained as well.

Back in 2009, Brown was arrested Feb. 8, hours after he was accused of beating Rihanna after the two allegedly argued over another woman. The singer later pleaded guilty to felony assault. The incident sparked a national conversation about domestic violence. A 21-year-old Rihanna famously told Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “20/20” in 2009, “There was no person when I looked at him. He had no soul in his eyes. Just blank.”

In 2013, Chris Brown told Matt Lauer about the 2009 assault, “I’ve been humbled by the whole experience,” he says. “From me losing everything, you know, to me having to regain public opinion or whatever it is but most importantly, you know, knowing that what I did was totally wrong and having to kind of deal with myself and kind of forgive myself in the same breath and being able to apologize to, you know, Rihanna and being able to be that man that can be who is a man, you know?”

Brown had many run ins with the law since then. In 2013, he spent two and a half months in jail after he was arrested for reportedly assaulting a man outside of the W Hotel in Washington D.C. However, he was finally off probation in 2015.

Brown or his team have not released a statement on the recent arrest.