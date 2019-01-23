Deadline for Bank of America 2019 Student Leaders Applications

The enrollment period for Bank of America’s 2019 Student Leaders program ends February 1, 2019. High school juniors and seniors in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties who are interested in the paid internship can apply online at www.bankofamerica.com/studentleaders.

The Student Leaders program is part of Bank of America’s ongoing commitment to recognize youth who lead and serve in their own communities and beyond, connecting young people with the tools and resources that will help them make communities better. The program annually awards paid internships to high school juniors and seniors at a local nonprofit organization and participation in a national leadership summit in Washington D.C.

“The Student Leaders program can be a pathway to success through meaningful and relevant experiences,” said Matt Elliott, Michigan Market President, Bank of America. “To advance economic mobility we need to develop a more diverse and inclusive society. Year after year, Student Leaders proves it can be done.”

