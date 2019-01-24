Chef Max Hardy Offers Free Lunch And Dinner For Furloughed Federal Workers

This week celebrity Chef Maxcel Hardy, owner of River Bistro, will offer furloughed government workers affected by the Federal Government shutdown some relief with a free “Chef’s Special” meal at his westside Detroit restaurant, River Bistro located at 18456 Grand River Avenue in the Grandont-Rosedale community.

Any furloughed government employees who can show proof of government employment and choose to dine-in at the River Bistro, will receive a complimentary Caribbean Curry Chicken over Rice meal.

The chef special is from Wednesday, January 23, through Friday, January 25, from noon until 8:00 p.m.

“We have a lot of wonderful customers who are Federal Government employees that patronized the River Bistro. When those customers are affected by payless paydays it also affects my business. I want to do my part to make it a bit easier for those furloughed employees who still deserve a place to eat well during this government crisis,” said Chef Maxcel Hardy, owner of River Bistro and Hardy Hospitality Group.

“The River Bistro is a neighborhood restaurant, and we care about the wellbeing of our neighbors and the communities they come from to enjoy our Caribbean foods. As a chef, I am very sensitive to food inequities, what people, eat and how it affects them. Government works deserve better and I want to help.”

For more information visit www.RiverBistroDetroit.com or follow Chef Max Hardy and River Bistro Detroit on Instagram at @chefmaxhardy & @riverbistrodetroit

