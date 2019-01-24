Clayton State University Launches Fundraiser to Support Students, Employees Affected by Federal Shutdown

Clayton State University is taking immediate steps to support students, faculty, and staff who have been either directly or indirectly affected by the federal government shutdown. On Wednesday, the University launched a fundraising campaign to address food insecurities for those who have expressed need in light of the shutdown.

The University has offered two ways community members can offer support. The first is through a donation to the Student Emergency Fund, which will provide a prepaid gift card so that those affected can purchase groceries and other necessities.

The second is a gift of non-perishable foods, toiletries, and other pantry items to the Laker Care Closet.

Donated items for the Laker Care Closet may be dropped off anytime on the 2nd Floor of Woodlands Hall- CSU East located at 5823 Trammell Rd. Items may also be dropped off at the Student Activities Center (SAC) located on the main campus at 2000 Clayton State Blvd. from 8-9:30 a.m. and from 3:30-5:30 pm.

