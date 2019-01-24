WAYNE COUNTY HOUSING AND RESOURCE FAIR

Presented to you by First Independence Bank and Candler, Scott & Wallace Real Estate

Monday, January 28, 2019

6pm-9pm

Wayne County Community College – Downtown Campus;

Frank Hayden Community Center

1001 West Fort Street Detroit, MI 48226

Come find out about:

Budgeting

Credit

Mortgage Financing

Down Payment Assistance

Shopping for a Home

Working with a realtor

Home Inspection

Title Insurance

Presenters Include:

First Independence Bank

Candler, Scott & Wallace Real Estate

MSHDA – Homeownership

StepForward Michigan

Neighborhood Legal Services

MSHDA approved Housing Counseling Agency

Home Inspection Companies

Insurance Companies

Title Insurance Companies

Learn more about MSHDA’s NEW $15,000 forgivable down payment assistance loan program.

For more information contact Julie Krumholz at (586) 416-5750

