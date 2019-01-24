WAYNE COUNTY HOUSING AND RESOURCE FAIR
Presented to you by First Independence Bank and Candler, Scott & Wallace Real Estate
Monday, January 28, 2019
6pm-9pm
Wayne County Community College – Downtown Campus;
Frank Hayden Community Center
1001 West Fort Street Detroit, MI 48226
Come find out about:
- Budgeting
- Credit
- Mortgage Financing
- Down Payment Assistance
- Shopping for a Home
- Working with a realtor
- Home Inspection
- Title Insurance
Presenters Include:
- First Independence Bank
- Candler, Scott & Wallace Real Estate
- MSHDA – Homeownership
- StepForward Michigan
- Neighborhood Legal Services
- MSHDA approved Housing Counseling Agency
- Home Inspection Companies
- Insurance Companies
- Title Insurance Companies
Learn more about MSHDA’s NEW $15,000 forgivable down payment assistance loan program.
For more information contact Julie Krumholz at (586) 416-5750
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – add yours