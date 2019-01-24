Uncategorized
WAYNE COUNTY HOUSING AND RESOURCE FAIR

Presented to you by First Independence Bank and Candler, Scott & Wallace Real Estate

Monday, January 28, 2019
6pm-9pm
Wayne County Community College – Downtown Campus;
Frank Hayden Community Center
1001 West Fort Street Detroit, MI 48226

Come find out about:

  • Budgeting
  • Credit
  • Mortgage Financing
  • Down Payment Assistance
  • Shopping for a Home
  • Working with a realtor
  • Home Inspection
  • Title Insurance

Presenters Include:

  • First Independence Bank
  • Candler, Scott & Wallace Real Estate
  • MSHDA – Homeownership
  • StepForward Michigan
  • Neighborhood Legal Services
  • MSHDA approved Housing Counseling Agency
  • Home Inspection Companies
  • Insurance Companies
  • Title Insurance Companies

Learn more about MSHDA’s NEW $15,000 forgivable down payment assistance loan program.

For more information contact Julie Krumholz at (586) 416-5750

