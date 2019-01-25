BeScene Featured Event: River Bistro Detroit Black History Dinner Series – 2.2.19

Chef Max Hardy of River Bistro Detroit and Coop Detroit will pay homage to the First African American Celebrity Chefs in a Black History Dinner Series!
Each Saturday he will host 30 guests at his River Bistro Detroit location
for an evening of culture, wine, and amazing food!!
The first dinner will highlight
Master Chef Hercules George Washington
the first African American White House Chef
Saturday, February 2nd
7 pm – 9 pm
Contact River Bistro Detroit @ (313) 855-6108
