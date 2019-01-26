Free This Woman: Superintendent Charged With Fraud After Using Her Insurance To Help Sick Student

We all know that the American justice system can be pretty unjust at times. And sometimes it feel like they lock the wrong people up. There are literally about 50 people in the White House who should be behind bars right now and charged with fraud. Instead, an Indiana superintendent Casey Smitherman is currently behind bars on charges of insurance fraud after using her own insurance to help one of her sick student. Other charges against Smitherman include official misconduct, insurance fraud, insurance application fraud and identity deception.

Fox 59 reports:

According to court documents, a 15-year-old student didn’t come to school on Jan. 9 because he had a sore throat. Smitherman picked him up and took him to the med check in Elwood so a doctor could examine him. However, she signed the student in under her son’s name and also had a prescription for Amoxicillin filled at CVS under her son’s name. The teen tore the name off the bottle’s label because he “knew it was wrong” and “to have a prescription in his possession with a different name is bad.

Someone tipped off Elwood police, and Smitherman was forced to speak to them about the situation. She kept it all the way real and gave them every detail possible, including the fact that she’s bought clothes for him and helped clean his house in the past. The superintendent also admitted to taking him to the med check and signing him in under her son’s name. A subpoena was issued to obtain medical records and showed that everything Smitherman told police was true about the $233 claim.

Deputies contacted the Department of Child Services to advise them that “financial help may be needed” for the teen. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said:

“I understand it was her desire to help a young man that was in bad shape but probably not the best example to set for young people to assume other identities and make false statements. I think there have to be some consequences but they shouldn’t be career jeopardizing.”

Smitherman released a pretty heartfelt statement herself:

I have been charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor, and I have cooperated with authorities every step of the way. I turned myself in to the Elwood police this afternoon and was immediately released on bail. It is my understanding the prosecutor has agreed to a diversion program and that should be finalized yet this afternoon. I am committed to this community and our students, and I regret if this action has undermined your trust in me. From the beginning, my ultimate goal has been to provide the best environment for Elwood students’ growth physically, mentally and academically, and I remain focused on that purpose. I am continuing to work with appropriate authorities as necessary and want to be transparent about my work with the Elwood community

What are your thoughts on the case? Should Smitherman get the benefit of the doubt, or is a fraud a fraud?

Free This Woman: Superintendent Charged With Fraud After Using Her Insurance To Help Sick Student was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: