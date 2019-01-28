If you’ve driven through intersection of Memorial Drive and Bill Kennedy Way, you’ve probably noticed that the paved portion of the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail extension is nearing completion.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) will hold a public meeting to update the community on the Eastside Trail on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Trees Atlanta, 225 Chester Ave. SE.

The second phase of the Eastside Trail’s southern extension expands the trail from Kirkwood Avenue to Memorial Drive. BeltLine officials will talk about work to be done at the intersection of the trail and Memorial Drive at Bill Kennedy Way, as well as the latest details on the construction timeline.

This meeting is open to all of the public, but is focused on the Southeast Study Group area, which includes parts of Grant Park, Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, Edgewood, Glenwood Park, Ormewood Park, Boulevard Heights, Chosewood Park, South Atlanta, and Peoplestown.

Source: AtlantaIntown Paper

BeltLine Officials Will Give Update on Eastside Trail Extension at Jan. 28 Meeting was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: