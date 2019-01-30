City.Life.Style. Girls Night Out – “Isn’t It Romantic” Movie Screening & More

Join City.Life.Style for a Girls Night Out to an exclusive screening for “Isn’t It Romantic”

Wednesday, Feb 6th

@7pm

Emagine Royal Oak

Grab your bestie and come enjoy the movie, with a complimentary glass of wine and a GNO photo opp!

Space is limited to the first 20 sign-ups (each winner is allowed to bring one guest)

Enter today! CLICK HERE TO ENTER

ISN’T IT ROMANTIC: Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city’s next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie’s worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy. Starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson. (WARNER BROS.) This film is rated PG-13.

