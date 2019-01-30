Collab, LLC Presents CultureShock, a Celebration of the Black Tech Ecosystem in Atlanta

Leading black tech innovators, influencers, entrepreneurs, and investors will converge in Atlanta on January 31, 2019, for CultureShock, a one-of-a-kind Celebration of the Atlanta Black Tech ecosystem, hosted at Ambient + Studio. The event is being presented by Collab, LLC, an Atlanta collective led by Jewel Burks Solomon, Justin Dawkins and Barry Givens, dedicated to creating a robust Black tech ecosystem built on collaboration. CultureShock will capitalize on the excitement surrounding the 2019 Big Game to bring together the black tech community from across the country and celebrate the successes of Atlanta’s ecosystem.

Atlanta and its residents have always been cultural leaders and a central part of black life in America. From the civil rights movement to the ascension of Hip Hop to the nation’s top music genre, America’s “Black Hollywood” readies to lead in the innovation and technological age.

Capitalizing on the influx of people into the area during the Super Bowl weekend, as well as tapping into the local energy, CultureShock aims to raise awareness and funding for the Atlanta black tech ecosystem. Funds raised during the event will go to seed pipeline initiatives in Atlanta Public Schools, provide grants to technology and entrepreneurship focused social good organizations, and infuse non-dilutive funding into Black tech companies.

Prospective attendees can learn more and purchase tickets at www.cultureshock.tech. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. The Celebration of Black Tech Experience takes place on Thursday, January 31, 2019, from 8 PM – 11 PM at Ambient + Studio, located at 585 Wells Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312.

CultureShock is presented in partnership with The Gathering Spot, The Village Market, Goodie Nation, and RIISE (Reimagine Innovation In Sports & Entertainment).

