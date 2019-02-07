New Venture to Propel Black Tech Ecosystem Launches In Atlanta

The black tech ecosystem is poised to become a formidable force with the launch of a brand new venture aimed at increasing the success rates of black-led tech-enabled startups.

The firm aptly named Collab, LLC hosted its launch party — CultureShock — during the Super Bowl LIII festivities. The organizers say Collab will strategically connect the underserved with underutilized resources. This includes connecting founders to investors, students from Atlanta Public Schools to laptops, and financial support to not only businesses but also community organizations.

It’s led by three successful Atlanta-based entrepreneurs — Jewel Burks Solomon, Justin Dawkins, and Barry Givens — who want to bring their collective expertise to a booming but disjointed ecosystem. Burks is the founder and CEO of Partpic Inc., which raised over $2 million in funding before being acquired by Amazon. Dawkins is the co-founder of Goodie Nation, a social impact pre-accelerator using technology to solve some of the world’s toughest problems. Givens is the co-founder and CEO of Monsieur, a stealth-mode consumer robotics company. …

