Black History Month Almost Takes An L While Black Women Continue To Shine: This Week’s Winners & Losers

Black History Month was sooo close to losing this first full week of February.

The racist ridiculousness was something serious. But as the ancestors said before us, still we rise.

Check out the losers for the week below, then hit the next page to find out who helped save what was left of Black History month!

Losers

People who don’t know what racism is

Clearly, racism needs to get more airtime in school classrooms because it seems people still don’t understand the full weight of the phenomenon.

The topic received a lot of attention this week starting with Liam Neeson who revealed that he once went looking to kill a “Black bastard” after his friend said she was raped by a Black man.

Neeson explained himself on Good Morning America and how he regretted his feelings at the time. However, he never once said that his actions and sentiments were racist. As a matter of fact, he went on to say “I’m not racist, this was nearly 40 years ago.”

Sorry Liam, that was racist. Find out why here.

The non-acknowledgement of racism didn’t stop here, however.

The next day, Neeson’s co-star in the movie Widows Michelle Rodriguez had the audacity to defend Neeson by saying:

“Dude, have you watched Widows? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’ throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue—so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all bullsh**. Ignore it. He’s not a racist.”

Father help us.

I guess Michelle missed that unit on Black fetishization in her 5th grade history class.

And guess what Michelle? It’s all tied to the one big family of…

R A C I S M.

And finally, you’d think after think pieces, Twitter rants and Facebook arguments, people would understand that blackface is bad and also has ties to racism, right?

Naw.

According to a recent YouGov poll, only 58 percent of Americans believe blackface is bad.

Meanwhile, Gucci is making blackface sweaters and current Democrat leaders, like Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, are being pinned for their blackface past.

*Sigh*

Either A LOT of teaching needs to be done or people just don’t care.

Either way, racism is clearly still alive.

