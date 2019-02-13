Central Michigan Chief of Police

-CHIEF OF POLICE –

Plans, directs, coordinates, and implements a comprehensive CMU policing program in compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations. Required: Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in Criminal Justice or related field, eight years of policing experience with progressive and diverse experience in law enforcement, public safety and security and five years of law enforcement-related administrative experience, with proven leadership. For a complete list of requirements and to apply online please visit www.jobs.cmich.edu.

“CMU, an AA/EO institution, strongly and actively strives to increase diversity and provide equal opportunity for all individuals, irrespective of gender identity or sexual orientation and including but not limited to minorities, females, veterans and individuals with disabilities.”

