Gift of Life Michigan to Celebrate National Donor Day with “My Donor Story” social media campaign

While February is known for celebrating love with red hearts and chocolate, Gift of Life Michigan is giving the community another reason to celebrate. Gift of Life is encouraging people touched by organ, tissue and eye donation to visually share their story on social media in honor of National Donor Day from now through Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day.

The social media campaign, called “My Donor Story,” captures inspiring and life-altering stories. Using the hashtags #mydonorstory, #donatelife and #giftoflifemich, participants can upload a 1-minute video for a chance to win a Gift of Life prize pack and an opportunity to be featured in an upcoming video campaign.

“Last year, Gift of Life Michigan helped more than 1,000 people receive organ transplants, but nearly 3,100 Michigan residents are still waiting for organ transplants,” said Dorrie Dils, CEO of Gift of Life Michigan. “We hope the “My Donor Story” initiative not only raises awareness but closes the gap between those who need organs and those who answer the call.”

Terry Irby, a Detroit Cass Tech High School student who received a kidney transplant last year, added: “I am fortunate and extremely grateful that a hero provided me with this life-saving gift. We want to share these donation stories so that everyone knows they also can save lives.”

National Donor Day began in 1998 by the Saturn Corp. and the United Auto Workers, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and many nonprofit health organizations. The observance focuses on five points of life: organs, tissues, marrow, platelets and blood.

Gift of Life, founded in 1971, serves as the federally designated program to facilitate organ recovery in the state, as well as the primary tissue recovery organization in Michigan. Gift of Life is the intermediary between donors, their families, hospital staff and transplant centers.

Gift of Life, in collaboration with the Michigan Secretary of State, also operates and maintains the Michigan Organ Donor Registry and works with the national organization, Donate Life America, to promote donation and transplantation. Anyone can join the Donor Registry, regardless of age or health history, by visiting golm.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: