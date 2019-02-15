In celebration of Black History Month and the one-year anniversary of Norwest Gallery of Art, presents “Supreme a Voyage to Afrofuturism.” SUPREME is a multidisciplinary art exhibit that depicts the cultural aesthetic of Afrofuturism, as a developing collision of science-fiction technology with African diaspora.

SUPREME is a celebration of culture and creativity through the exploration of futurist elements by Norwest Gallery of Art (curated by Asia Hamilton, director, and chief curator)

Opening Reception – Friday, February 15, 2019 6:00- 9:00 p.m. @ Norwest Gallery of Art 19556 Grand River Avenue Detroit, MI 48223

