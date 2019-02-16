LEGAL NOTICE

OPEN ENROLLMENT

Plymouth Educational Center, a Michigan public charter K-8 academy, is currently accepting applications for enrollment in grades K through 8 for the 2019-2020 school year.

If necessary, the lottery drawing for new applicants will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Plymouth Educational Center.

Applications will be accepted through March 15, 2019 and are available from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the school office at 1460 East Forest Avenue – Detroit, Michigan.

