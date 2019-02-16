WAYNE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT BID SOLICITATION REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #1626

WAYNE COUNTY COMMUNITY

COLLEGE DISTRICT

801 W. Fort Street

Detroit, MI 48226

BID SOLICITATION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #1626

Proposals are being solicited by Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) for the Comprehensive Ceiling & Lighting Replacement Project – Downtown Campus. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the District Office Building, 801 W. Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226, 4th Floor Finance Conference Room. The deadline for submitting Request for Proposal packages will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Sealed responses will be received by the Purchasing Department at 801 W. Fort Street, 4th Floor, Detroit, MI 48226, Attention: Mr. Jacob Keli, Associate Vice Chancellor for Procurement.

Request for Proposal packages will be available on or after Monday, February 18, 2019, via download from the WCCCD website: http://www.wcccd.edu. Packages can also be picked-up from the Purchasing Department located at 801 W. Fort Street, 4th Floor, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. daily.

Late packages will be returned unopened. Wayne County Community College District will not consider or accept packages received after the deadline.

WCCCD reserves the right to accept or reject any or all responses to this Request for Proposal and waive any informalities or irregularities in any qualifications should the College consider this right to be in its best interest.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: