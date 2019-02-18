BeScene: A Toast To Culture: BHM Celebration presented by COURVOISIER®

Courvoisier® “A Toast To Culture” bartender competition is coming to Detroit on February 25, 2019, and you’re invited to take part in the festivities! Join fellow industry members for an evening of cocktail creation and culinary indulgence as we commemorate Black History Month.

Bert’s Motown Bistro | 2727 Russell, Detroit. Free with RSVP to atoasttoculture.splashthat.com