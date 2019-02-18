BE SCENE
HomeBE SCENE

#BeScene: A Toast To Culture: BHM Celebration presented by COURVOISIER®

Leave a comment

Courvoisier® “A Toast To Culture” bartender competition is coming to Detroit on February 25, 2019, and you’re invited to take part in the festivities! Join fellow industry members for an evening of cocktail creation and culinary indulgence as we commemorate Black History Month.

Bert’s Motown Bistro | 2727 Russell, Detroit. Free with RSVP to atoasttoculture.splashthat.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Women of Excellence 2018!
100 photos
comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close