City of Detroit to host hiring event to fill 50 commercial driver positions

The city of Detroit is seeking to hire 50 individuals who have valid commercial driver’s licenses to operate vehicles this year as part of its annual park maintenance efforts. The starting pay rate is $14.71 per hour.

On Friday, February 22nd, the City will host an information and hiring event at 8221 W. Davison for qualified candidates. Two sessions will be held that day, the first at 9:00 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m. Eligible candidates who bring valid Class A or Class B CDL permit with an Air Brake Endorsement may be offered jobs on the spot. Some offered positions will begin work in March and the rest in April.

Those hired will work for the General Services Department driving staff and equipment to parks across the city. While the positions are seasonal (March – October), opportunities exist to convert the temporary positions into full time jobs with the Department of Public Works, which hires truck drivers for its winter road maintenance operations.

Interested individuals also may apply online at www.detroitmi.gov/employment. For more information, applicants can call 313-224-4419.

CDL Training also available through Detroit At Work

Demand for workers with Commercial Drivers Licenses is high and expected to remain strong. To help prepare Detroit residents for these career opportunities, free CDL training is being offered through www.detroitatwork.com. To find CDL training opportunities on the website, click “training” and search for CDL.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: