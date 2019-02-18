Detroit Women Empowering Girls Together For 2019 Pretty Brown Girl Day

Pretty Brown Girl (PBG), a Detroit organization with an international reach, is empowering girls to reach their fullest potential. On February 23, 2019, Pretty Brown Girl presents its 8thAnnual International Pretty Brown Girl Day. This special day of awareness embodies the mission of the Pretty Brown Girl Movement and takes place each year on the fourth Saturday of February during Black History Month. This is a day of camaraderie, for girls to have fun, bond with others, reflect on their gifts and talents and set goals.

The 2019 theme is “Ask and It Shall Be Given, Seek and You Shall Find”, as girls of color will be encouraged to know that with God’s grace and favor, they can do and be anything that is in their hearts.

This year’s Metro Detroit event will take place on Saturday, February 23rdfrom 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Noah’s Venue in Southfield, Michigan. The newly opened venue is a Sponsor of this special event hosting over 250 girls ages 10 and up.

The Wolverine Bar Foundation is also a Sponsor of this worthy cause to help cultivate future leaders among Metro Detroit’s youth. The group began their partnership with the Pretty Brown Girl Foundation last year through their Pipeline Programming Initiatives, sponsoring girls to participate in the Pretty Brown Girl Club K-12 D.R.E.A.M. PROGRAM at MacArthur Elementary School in Southfield. The attorneys and judges have continued their support in 2019 by adopting the Pretty Brown Girl Club at Flagship Elementary School in Detroit. Several female members of the organization will volunteer their time and share their journeys with the young ladies in attendance at PBG Day to ensure this event is a memorable one for girls of color in our community. This year, girls will be presented with the 2019 PBG Dream Big Awards, recognizing them for their achievements in the areas of arts, community, academics and entrepreneurship.

Other sponsors include: Great Lakes Legal Group PLLC, founded by Detroit-attorneys Jehan Crump-Gibson and Ayanna Alcendor, both advocates of empowering young women; and Ms. Ann’s Sweets, recent winner of the Best Cupcake Ever contest on Live in the D. To volunteer or sponsor, or for tickets for the 8thAnnual Pretty Brown Girl Day, visit www.prettybrowngirl.com .

ABOUT PRETTY BROWN GIRL

Pretty Brown Girl was founded in Detroit, Michigan in 2010 by husband and wife Corey and Sheri Crawley, who responded to the serious concerns they had on behalf of their two daughters regarding the lack of positive images for girls of color in the media. Ranked by NBC News as one of the top seven organizations dedicated to girls of color, Pretty Brown Girl’s mission is to encourage self-acceptance by cultivating social, emotional and intellectual well-being of girls of color. For more information, contact PBG at 800-514-8559 or email info@prettybrowngirl.com

