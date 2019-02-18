NEIGHBORS: LOVING THE NEW WHILE CHERISHING THE OLD IN YORKSHIRE WOODS

There’s lots to love—old and new—in Mose Primus’s Yorkshire Woods Community on the city’s east side.

He offered several examples:

***The Yorkshire Woods Community Garden: Established in 2015, it offers 12 vegetable bins, painted tree stumps, and 10 raised beds (2015)

*** Yorkshire Woods Community Park: open space next to the garden offers a stage and picnic tables for outdoor events; established in 2017.

**** Yorkshire Woods Blooms Flower Garden: consist offour maple trees, roses, hydrangeas and a gazebo that catches rainwater. “This has become our community gathering place,” Primus said of the revitalized space in the 9700 block of Kensington. “It’s a place where community, neighbors and friends can come and enjoy each other, experience art and fellowship.”

*** Skinner Parklocated next to Denby High School and Brookins Parkon Yorkshire between Rossiter and Nottingham.

***The Harper Avenue Business District beginning at Whittier east on Harper to Cadieux: It includes a Family Dollar, located at 16401 Harper Ave; Vergotes Fish, located at 16523 Harper Ave; Jim’s Collision Shop, located at 16651 Harper; Sweetwater Express, located at 16523 Harper Ave. and the United States Postal Service, located at 17375 Harper Ave.

*** Stately brick homes. “Brick home are stable structures that last and provide character for our area,” Primus said.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: