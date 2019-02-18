The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Lands In Detroit

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the electrifying musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan.

If you are not familiar with the book, Percy Jackson, a son of Poseidon, has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. The show has a great message about what makes us different makes us stronger.

Jalynn Steele (Fosse, Mamma Mia!, Beehive) who plays Sally chopped it up with City.Life.Style. about the upcoming production:

City.Life.Style: This is an interesting musical, how does this differ from other productions you’ve performed in?

Jalynn Steele: It’s different because this is the first musical I’ve been a part of that started as a book with a huge fan base and a magical fantasy storyline. Also, this is the first time I’ve had to do this much stage combat in a musical. Usually, it’s singing, dancing and acting, I’ve never done this much fighting in my life. It’s a challenge and a joy to do.

CLS: How do you prepare to play multiple roles?

Steele: My preparation is a process. Some of my characters are described briefly in the books and some have a little more description. I wanted to stay true to them but add a little bit of who I am as a performer. With each time I do the show, I learn and grow with each of these characters, making them more distinct and come to life in my world. Also, sometimes I think to myself “where was this person just coming from?” right before I go onstage.

CLS: What can the audience expect from this production?

Steele: The audience can expect a wonderful story, great performances, and amazing effects. And though it was a book first, you don’t have to know anything about it to enjoy it. Its wonderful story is told and the music helps you understand just what’s happening. It’s fun for all ages and takes you on an amazing adventure from start to finish.

Tickets start at $49 and are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-982-2787.

