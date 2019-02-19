That Girl Presents: Stand In Your Purpose

Stand in Your Purpose” mission is to help encourage women who are 40 and over to stand in and manifest their purpose. We have discovered what many women uncover after their children become adults and discovering their own purpose, their marriages are either conquered or demised, and careers are established. However, we want to assure that women are ready to rediscover or discover what’s their next purpose.

We’ve created this event to connect women with other like-minded women to evolve with, collaborate on projects, share their extraordinary journeys in life, or who simply needs a sister or mentor who has similar life experiences.

Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy an Intentional afternoon of sisterhood and standing in your purpose with our speakers Dr. Sabrina Jackson, @thepeopleexpert, Dr. Jan Cardwell, @conceivers, Barbra Pugh, @everybeatofmyheart, Theresa Clark O’Bryant, @detroitgenesistms, and Natasha Lee-Maxwell, @imthatgirlnatasha

Tickets available online at www.iam-thatgirl.com and (Eventbrite link) or visit @imthatgirlnatasha