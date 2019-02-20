BeScene Featured Event: FCAAN The Legacy Gala

The Fiat Chrysler African Ancestry Network (FCAAN) will host its 2nd annual Legacy Gala on Saturday, February 23, 2019, to celebrate black history, heritage, culture, and creativity. FCAAN has partnered with Ghost Light productions to curate an evening of music, theatre, and dance.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception beginning at 7pm followed by a performance led by international hip-hop ballet dance ensemble, HIPLET. The cocktail chic event will take place at the newly remodeled Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s (FCA) Conner Avenue Conference Center located at 20000 Conner Avenue in Detroit, MI.

The conference center houses FCA’s beloved classic car collection which will be featured on display.“Detroit’s history is rich in culture and rooted in music and manufacturing. We are so excited to partner with John Sloan, owner of Ghost Light Productions, and the sensational young ladies of HIPLET to raise funds for youth in local communities. FCAAN invites everyone regardless of race, religion, position or creed to come together to celebrate the achievements and honor the legacies of so many phenomenal black legends including Detroit’s own Stevie Wonder and the late Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul,” says Lottie Holland, FCAAN Co-Chair and Head of Supplier Diversity & Purchasing Communications.

“Our strategically planned Black History Month calendar of events is designed to enlighten all involved of the illustrious contributions of our ancestors, encourage a more diverse and inclusive workforce, and inspire our next generation to formulate a vision of excellence,” says Marvin Washington, FCAAN Co-Chair, and FCA Purchasing Director.

The gala is open to the public. General admission and VIP tickets are available online at LegacyGalaDetroit.com and must be purchased in advance. All guests can expect to enjoy an evening of artistic excellence, complimentary valet parking, complimentary coat check, passed hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Gala proceeds will benefit The Midnight Golf Program, The United Negro College Fund, The Rhonda Walker Foundation, The Tarence Wheeler Foundation, and The Helping Hands Campaign for the Arts.

