Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit to hold inaugural Festival of Hope event

The Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit will hold its first Festival of Hope from 12-4 p.m. on February 23, 2019, at Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit.

As an organization who firmly believes in the idea of service and collective impact, Festival of Hope will feature various activities planned by program Hope Scholars that highlight cultural fluency and giving back.

Guests will enjoy food, music, games for kids, and explore several vendors and resource booths, including a community resource guide and a health clinic. The event will also include an eight-team basketball tournament facilitated by S.A.F.E., a non-profit organization dedicated to serving inner-city youthDuring the festival, Boys Hope Girls Hope will also be accepting donations to build care packages for the homeless and those in need. Needed items include:

– Socks/ Blankets

– Non-perishable Items

– Hand wipes/ Kleenex

– Toothbrush/ Toothpaste

– Comb/ Brush

– Band-Aids

– Feminine Products

– Water/ Gatorade

Executive Director of BHGH Detroit, Patrice S. Johnson, believes that every Hope Scholar must learn the importance of giving back.

“Service is a core value that any leader must possess in order to be successful, and we are proud that our Hope Scholars are choosing to serve the Detroit community,” Johnson said.

The festival is open to the public and is free of charge.

For more information regarding the festival or Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit please visit: bhghdetroit.org or call (313) 862-0707.

About Boys Hope Girls Hope:

Boys Hope Girls Hope (BHGH) is an international organization centered on cultivating youth and family empowerment through the foundation of education and holistic support. Operating in sixteen cities in the United States and South America, the Detroit affiliate has adapted its programmatic model to support the revitalization of its community by providing a unique college preparatory curriculum and individualized support to both Hope Scholars and their families. BHGH implements programming through unique pathways that include; a residential home, community-based after-school programs, and continuing support for college-aged participant.

