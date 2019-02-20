Detroit Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are hiring

The Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10-5:00 p.m. at the Northwest Activity Center.
Starting pay for DPD is $19.01 and starting pay for Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is $16.65.
Requirements:
- Must be 18 years of age
- Possess a valid Drivers License
- High School Diploma or GED from an accredited institution
- No felony convictions
- U.S. Citizen
- 20/20 vision or corrected 20/20 vision
- Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
- Must pass MCOLES (DPD) or MSCTC (Sheriff) written and agility test.
PLEASE BRING VALID IDENTIFICATION!
