Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Detroit Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are hiring

Leave a comment

The Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10-5:00 p.m. at the Northwest Activity Center.

Starting pay for DPD is $19.01 and starting pay for Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is $16.65.

Requirements:

  • Must be 18 years of age
  • Possess a valid Drivers License
  • High School Diploma or GED from an accredited institution
  • No felony convictions
  • U.S. Citizen
  • 20/20 vision or corrected 20/20 vision
  • Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
  • Must pass MCOLES (DPD) or MSCTC (Sheriff) written and agility test.

PLEASE BRING VALID IDENTIFICATION!

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Women of Excellence 2018!
100 photos
comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close