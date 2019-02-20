Detroit Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are hiring

The Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a hiring event on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10-5:00 p.m. at the Northwest Activity Center.

Starting pay for DPD is $19.01 and starting pay for Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is $16.65. Requirements: Must be 18 years of age

Possess a valid Drivers License

High School Diploma or GED from an accredited institution

No felony convictions

U.S. Citizen

20/20 vision or corrected 20/20 vision

Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License

Must pass MCOLES (DPD) or MSCTC (Sheriff) written and agility test. PLEASE BRING VALID IDENTIFICATION!

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: