Now Hiring: Integrated Marketing Specialist (Detroit)

Real Times Media is seeking an outside Sales and Marketing representative for its Detroit operation which includes The Michigan Chronicle, MichiganChronicle.com, Who’s Who in Black Detroit, RTM 360 and RTM Events. This position is on the front lines of generating revenue from integrated marketing solutions leveraging our multimedia platform, including Event Sponsorship, Print Advertising, Web and Social, Custom Content, and Marketing Services.

The ideal candidate will evangelize our offerings to agencies and brands direct in the Detroit area. We are looking for creative thinkers and energetic candidates with great relationships in the Detroit business community. Most importantly we are looking for individuals that have a deep understanding of the African American media landscape in Detroit.

A background in cross-platform media sales and event sponsorship sales is desired. The Ideal candidate has worked in a print and digital environment – preferably in the Chicago market – and is familiar with the required dedication to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

The representative will work closely within a small team and reports directly to the Group Publisher.

Integrated Marketing Specialist Job Responsibilities:

Identifies business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options.

Sells products by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects; recommending solutions.

Maintains relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities.

Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

We offer a competitive benefits package which includes base salary, commission, health, dental, paid vacation and personal time as well as a 401K.

Candidates should send resumes to careers@realtimesmedia.com

