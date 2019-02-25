Fear of Oxygen = Freedom of Voice

Girlfriends Glasshouse Empowerment has proudly announced that it is presenting an inspiring event in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event will take place in Detroit on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from 7 PM and 9 PM at Hockeytown Café in Detroit, and will be the ultimate female storytelling experience. Moreover, the event is called ‘Fear of Oxygen’, and it will bring forward eight inspiring women, who will share their stories with the world, while some of the proceeds will directly go to a non-profit organization called Brilliant Detroit Tutoring Program for Children.

“Eight amazing women will share their stories about challenging moments that made it difficult to breathe and the pivotal moment when they decided to exhale and let go.” Said Minito Reasor, the Founder and Owner of Girlfriends Glasshouse Empowerment, while talking about the upcoming event. “Girlfriends’ Glasshouse Empowerment is an organization and a full-scale social movement for women and girls, focused on personal and professional development through training, self-discipline, and love.” She added.

The participating speakers are some of the most inspiring women, including Brenda Perryman, Jeni De La O, Vanessa Shields, Mayra Bravo, Cheron Freeman, Hattie Jennings, Jordette Singleton, and sounds by DJ Sassi.

“Our movement includes storytelling events, documentaries, workshops and community partnerships, and our aim is to empower women through multiple ways.” Said Minito Reasor, while talking about the organization.

For more information and to get tickets for Fear of Oxygen, please visit Eventbrite

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: