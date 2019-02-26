BeScene Featured Event: Detroit Historical Museum To Bring Back America’s First Sports Bar

Just in time for spring training fever, the Detroit Historical Society, together with its partners Melodies & Memories and the Butsicaris family, is bringing a storied downtown watering hole back to life in the new exhibit Lindell AC: America’s First Sports Bar, opening with a celebration on Saturday, March 16 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Detroit Historical Museum.

The public is invited to relive the good times that the Lindell was known for during its 50+ years in downtown Detroit. Guests at the opening event will enjoy the original menu (burgers with cheese or without, grilled cheese and fries) re-created by Midtown burger destination Royale With Cheese, beer and soft drinks, a jukebox filled with classic tunes and sports trivia all night long. The evening will begin with a screening of the documentary Meet Me at the Lindell, and some of the celebrity athletes and entertainers who made the Lindell AC famous are expected to be on hand to share their stories with the crowd.

Tickets are $75 for Detroit Historical Society members and $100 for guests and are available at https://detroithistorical.org/shop/tickets/night-lindell-ac. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Detroit Historical Museum, helping to keep programs and exhibitions affordable and accessible for all.

About the exhibition: Known as America’s First Sport’s Bar, the Lindell AC opened in 1949 and became a favorite of athletes, entertainers, hometown heroes, blue and white-collar workers alike before it closed in 2002. The Detroit Historical Museum exhibit will document the history of the place and the personalities that made it one of Detroit’s best-loved gathering spots, featuring the original photos you remember from the bar, along with selected artifacts and memorabilia from the charismatic Butsicaris brothers and the legendary community who frequented Detroit’s infamous watering hole.

After the opening event, the exhibition will remain on display through September 30, 2019.

