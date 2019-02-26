DEGC Names Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges Executive Vice President, Economic Development and Investment Services

The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation announced the promotion of Kenyetta Hairston-Bridges to executive vice president, Economic Development and Investment Services. Bridges has been with the DEGC for 14 years in a variety of roles, most recently as vice president, Real Estate and Financial Services. Her appointment is immediate.

“The DEGC is focused on job creation and economic growth for Detroit’s residents and businesses,” said Kevin Johnson, DEGC president and CEO. “Attracting new businesses, retaining and growing our existing base, and making Detroit a prime business location will help us achieve those goals. Bridges will lead an expert team that will drive economic opportunity into our neighborhoods and increase the city’s competitive position.”

BunLim Ly is joining the DEGC as vice president, Global Commerce & Corporate Attraction, and will report to Bridges. His team will focus on attracting businesses from the fastest growing regions of the world, such as Brazil, India, South Korea and China, re-establishing beneficial networks in Europe, and helping increase the flow of trade with Canada.

“Ly’s highly experienced international team will be responsible for generating leads and converting those leads into jobs for Detroiters,” said Bridges.

Johnson recognized Bridges as having a significant role in many of Detroit’s biggest and most recent development announcements, including the new Hudson’s and Monroe.