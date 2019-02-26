GMANN Celebrates Black History

For the past 13 years, General Motors African Ancestry Network (GMAAN) has held a Black History Month Program that aims to increase awareness of the GM brands; focusing on its ties to the community, African American culture and community leaders.

The GMAAN Black History Month Program draws approximately one-thousand people annually and is a much-anticipated community event that highlights and honors black excellence.

This year’s honorees included:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Barbara Whitaker, retired GM executive, Chairman and CEO of Diversity Connections LLC.

Career Achievement Award—Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President, Detroit Chapter National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Excellence in Medicine Award – Dr. Clarence B. Vaughn, medical doctor specializing in oncology.

Community Enrichment Award – Tarence Wheeler, founder and CEO of the Tarence Wheeler Foundation.

Inspiration Award – Dr. Oluwaferanmi Okanlami, Assistant Professor, Departments of Family Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Michigan.

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award – Nailah Ellis-Brown, Founder and CEO of Ellice Infinity LLC.

Marketing Excellence Award –Deborah Wahl, Chief Marketing Officer, Cadillac.

This year’s event featured: Master of Ceremonies John Henry, Dominican-American entrepreneur, investor and host of Viceland’s unscripted series, HUSTLE, co-produced by Cadillac; a fire-side chat with Yvonne Orji, Nigerian-American actress, comedienne, writer, and star on HBO’s comedy series Insecure; musical guest Dr. Karen Clark-Sheard, four-time Grammy, multiple Stellar and GMA Dove award winning vocalist, songwriter and entrepreneur; and, musical performance by Brandy, multi-platinum, Grammy award winning R&B/Pop singer and actress.