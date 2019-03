WOW air, Iceland’s low-cost airline, is celebrating International Women’s Day by honoring some of the most inspiring women in the U.S.

The airline is encouraging Americans across the country to share stories of important women in their lives on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #wowwoman and tagging @wowair between February 26 and March 7. On International Women’s Day, March 8, WOW air will repost the most inspirational stories, and award the winner two tickets to a destination of her choice within the global WOW air network. Whether a change-making professional, or a community-based hero, the airline encourages the submissions of all women who make a difference, large or small.

Iceland, WOW air’s home country, consistently ranks first in the world for gender equality and is proud of its many female leaders. It was the first country to have a female president, Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, elected in 1980, and elected the world’s first openly lesbian head of government, Prime Minister Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir in 2009. Its second female prime minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, has been in office since 2017.

While the aviation industry globally still trails on the issue of gender equality, with low numbers of women in management and inside the cockpit, women at WOW air make up 54 percent of all staff, including 33 percent of its managers and 83 percent of its cabin crew. The share of WOW air’s female pilots, at seven percent, is also above average. In the U.S. and the U.K., just over four percent of pilots are women.

The #wowwoman efforts will serve to recognize and celebrate the women who positively impact the lives of those around them. To distinguish relevant entries apart from other posts that may use #wowwoman, Facebook and Instagram entries must also include @wowair.

For more information about WOWwoman, visit https://wowair.us/offer/wowwoman/ and to review the 2019 WOWwoman terms & conditions, visit https://wowair.com/terms/wowwoman/.

