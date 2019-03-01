Million Dollar Grant for Detroit Artist Community Launched by TIDAL

Today, global music streaming and entertainment platform TIDAL along with Mark Lampert & Robert Nelsen have announced the launch ofTIDAL Unplugged, an unprecedented million-dollar artist grant program dedicated to building emerging artists’ careers. Funded by a generous donation from Mark Lampert & Robert Nelsen, TIDAL Unplugged will kick off in Detroit, where Lampert’s grandfather started his musical career. Local artists will have the chance to submit their music through TIDAL to receive part of the million dollar grant.

As an artist-owned platform built with the goal of creating a sustainable music industry and empowering artists, TIDAL supports talent helping to bring their artistic visions to life. TIDAL Rising is a key pillar of the platform’s mission to showcase emerging talent. TIDAL Unplugged is a realization of Lampert and Nelsen’s desire to provide artists with the means to pursue their dream. Both have a long history of philanthropy outside of their venture capital endeavors and supporting TIDAL Unplugged is a personal touch point as music has always been a passion.

The artists chosen will each work with the TIDAL Unplugged team to create a personalized program aimed to cover resources needed to further their musical career. The grant can cover living expenses, equipment, studio time, and more as well as access to expertly guided recording and creative resources. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows aspiring musicians to chase their dreams as well as dedicate more time and energy to pursuing a career as an artist. Beginning March 1, 2019 Detroit residents can apply onTIDAL.com/Unplugged. Artists from all genres are encouraged to submit, but music must be performed acapella or acoustically and must not rely heavily on digital elements. The finalists will be announced in May. Following a pilot run in Detroit, TIDAL aims to expand the program into other markets.

“The TIDAL Rising program is incredibly special to everyone at TIDAL – from the interns to the artist-owners — we recognize the power of streaming and the importance of supporting and encouraging emerging musicians,” said Jason Kpana, TIDAL SVP of Artist Relations. “Being able to expand the program to support musicians in an authentic and substantial way is truly an honor.”

Working with TIDAL and utilizing the resources provided, the finalists will develop and finish four songs for distribution. Once the tracks are complete, they will exclusively premiere on TIDAL and receive promotion through its TIDAL Rising program. Artists will maintain 100% ownership of recording masters. As part of TIDAL’s mission to support rising artists with unique opportunities to grow their fan bases, the finalists will perform their songs in a TIDAL Unplugged showcase in November.

Since inception, TIDAL Rising has spotlighted up-and-coming musicians with documentaries, playlist features, performance opportunities and more. From Ari Lennox performing on the TIDAL Stage at Made in America (2017) and Alessia Cara at TIDAL X: Brooklyn (2015), to A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s TBA Tour (2016) and SiR’s “Where I’m From” (2018) docuseries, TIDAL Rising helps grow Rising artists’ fan bases and get their music heard by more people in more places.

