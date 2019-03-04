Xenith partners with the Women’s Football Alliance as league’s equipment provider

Xenith, the Detroit-based football equipment provider, has partnered with the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), one of the fastest growing women’s tackle football leagues in the world, as their preferred protective equipment provider.

Women’s tackle football teams and leagues have been in existence for over four decades, but the most promising growth in the sport – both in the number of teams and in the level of competition – has taken place over the last five years. More than 2,500 players are represented by 65 teams in the WFA and will all have the opportunity to gear up with Xenith.

Detroit’s team is called the the Dark Angels and there are teams in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Flint. The WFA expects to field 65 teams around the country in 2019.

“We believe in creating protective equipment that will outfit all athletes and are thrilled for the WFA players to experience the protection, fit, feel and comfort that is embodied within all Xenith products,” said Ryan Sullivan, CEO at Xenith. “Women’s tackle football is in a pivotal time period and Xenith is ready to grow with the sport.”

Xenith recently launched the Xenith Shadow, an evolution of the company’s current patented helmet technology. Its streamlined design improves fit and protection while increasing comfort and minimizing distractions. Combining an enhanced shock arrangement with an industry-first, novel polymer shell, it absorbs energy and protects the athlete from a variety of impacts on the field. Thoughtfully designed to provide balanced weight distribution, the Xenith Shadow feels light and responsive, allowing quickness and speed on the field while maintaining a stable fit.

Every helmet from Xenith, including Shadow, has tested in the top-performing group of the NFL Players Association Laboratory testing. Additionally, Xenith exclusively designs and produces 5-Star helmets under the widely accepted Virginia Tech star rating system.

“We continue our commitment to being not only the largest, but the most competitive women’s football league in the world and our model for doing so has always been to put our players first,” said Lisa King, Commissioner of the WFA. “In partnering with Xenith we believe we have found the perfect match for not only promoting the great game of football but also protecting our athletes.”

