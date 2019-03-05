City to host Construction Contractor event to help small businesses seeking to get construction, demolition work

As part of its effort to increase the access to contracts among Detroit based and minority owned businesses, the city of Detroit will host a contractor conference on Saturday, March 9. The Construction Conference will be an opportunity for contractors to learn about upcoming projects in the city, how to get a city contract, and how to be certified so they can be eligible to bid for work.

The conference, which will be held from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at Voyageur High School, 4366 Military will be led by the Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department, the Office of Contracting & Procurement, Bridging Neighborhoods Program, the Detroit Building Authority, Housing & Revitalization Department, the Detroit Land Bank Authority and other partners as they look to engage residential construction contractors, commercial construction contractors, and demolition contractors.

Attendees of the event will be able to receive assistance along three different tracks, based on the nature of the work. Those are residential construction, commercial construction and demolition. There also will be networking opportunities for general contractors to connect with subcontractors. The goal is to provide resources and information necessary to become certified vendors/contractors.

Among the things attendees can receive assistance on include

Access to Funding

Bonding & Licensing

How to Get a City Contract

Insurance & Clearances

Attendees also can get assistance in becoming registered as Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), as well as a certified Detroit-based or Detroit-headquartered company.

“We are on a mission to increase our contractor pool for projects going on now and work that will begin in the near future. A big focus of this administration has been to increase the participation of Detroit based, minority contractors and we hope conferences like this produce tangible results,” said Charity Dean, Director of CRIO.

For more information call (313) 224-4950. Those interested in attending are asked to register no later than Thursday, March 7th by visiting: www.detconstruction2019.app.rsvpify.com

