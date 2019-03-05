As the Georgia State Senate debates a bill that would put $150 million towards insecure voting machines, Fair Fight is holding a public conversation between state Senators and voters.

Cybersecurity experts have already expressed serious concerns over the potential security weaknesses in these machines. The hearing will provide an opportunity for senators to hear from the public in advance of this critical vote today from 6-8 p.m. at the Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta.

Governor Brian Kemp and Representative Barry Fleming are continuing to fast-track this bill that would allow Georgia to purchase faulty voting machines that are prone to hacking, Fair Fight officials said. This bill has already made it into the Senate and could be held for a vote as early as this week.

Fair Fight to Hold Public Hearing on Voting Machine Bill was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

