Reimagining the Civic Commons Presents VIRAGO: A multi­media group art installation discussing the origins of American contemporary gender presentation Franchesca Lamarre, Deja Jones, Cyrah Dardas and Taylor Childs investigate the identities of 5 femme identifying, Detroit native musicians, isolating and encapsulating the ways in which they present their gender; discussing femininity through sound, fashion, photography, and environment.

The exhibition features installations by Cyrah Dardas, Franchesca Lamarre, Deja Jones and Taylor Childs, as well as the visual art of Bapak Durden, Paul Fifty Johnson, GIsela Mcdaniel, Donovan Dewberry, Ijania Cortez, Olivia Guterson, and Cydney Camp. The Exhibition opening takes place on March 23rd, 2019 at 16647 Livernois Avenue Detroit MI 48221 and will exist for one night only. Admission is free and open to the public, with an RSV

