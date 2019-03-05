U of M vs. MSU Basketball Watch Party

Saturday, March 9 from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Celebrate Michigan’s sports rivalry with a live broadcast of the Michigan Wolverines v. Michigan State Spartans basketball games, on Saturday, March 9th, on the big screen in the heated 40’x100’ tent.

Get your cornhole practice in and show off your skills at the tournament led by Social Sports Detroit starting at 6 p.m.

Beacon Park’s Winter Lodge will transform into a sports bar with a DJ, craft cocktails and beer from Lumen Detroit, prizes, and tailgate-inspired food truck menus.

This event is free and open to the public.

