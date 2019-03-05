UPA High School Students To Attend Special Performance Of “Hamilton” Musical

University Prep Academy High Students have been selected to attend a special matinee performance of the award-winning musical “Hamilton” at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre.

A total of 80 UPA students, grades 9-12, are scheduled to attend the private performance made possible by support through the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s Hamilton Education Program. The matinee performance will take place Thursday, April 18. As part of the selection, UPA students will study a thematic curriculum focused on Alexander Hamilton and the Founding Era and pledge to create related personal projects in response to the lessons. On the day of the performance, students will meet members of Hamilton’s touring cast for a private Q&A session.

“At U Prep we are committed to making sure our students have an array of opportunities to apply what they learn in the classroom,’’ U Prep Chief Executive Officer Mark Ornstein said. U Prep Schools are part of the Thompson Educational Foundation’s family of K-12 schools based in Detroit. “The opportunity to see Hamilton is a dynamic way to help engage and immerse our students in American history and another way to show the U Prep difference in action.’’

Through its Detroit 90/90 Promise, U Prep Schools guarantee a minimum graduation rate of 90 percent of students and a similarly impressive college acceptance rate of 90 percent. U Prep was the first public nonprofit charter schools system in Detroit to make and keep such a pledge. U Prep’s focus on college readiness is also credited with helping its high school graduates earn more than $11 million in college scholarships.

The Hamilton Education Program is part of the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s broader mission to improve the teaching and learning of American history. For the 2018-2019 school year, students in 14 cities, including Detroit, are being invited to participate in the program.

