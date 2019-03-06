Clinique Even Better Refresh Is EVEN BETTER!

Flawless Coverage, 24 Hour Wear and Anti-Aging equals a WIN for Clinique’s Even Better Refresh Foundation.

Even Better Refresh: the hydrating and repairing addition to the brand’s #1 foundation collection, Even Better. Even Better Refresh is the first anti-aging formula to join the beloved Even Better line, designed to provide flawless coverage while actively improving the signs of aging with each wear.

Seeing a void within their Even Better line – currently consisting of Even Better, which evens skin tone with moderate coverage and Even Better Glow, which increases luminosity with sheer coverage – Even Better Refresh provides full, 24-hour coverage and tackles a different skin concern: fine lines and wrinkles caused by aging.

Bringing the fan-favorite, reparative foundation line full circle, Refresh will offer science-based, visible anti-aging results in the form of a waterproof, oil-free formula that works to restore and moisturize tired skin. Featuring oasis technology, Even Better Refresh actively works to plump and hydrate skin, while peptides soften lines for immediate results you can see. Launching in 27 shades, Even Better Refresh is formulated without parabens, phthalates or fragrance, ensuring real coverage results without irritation and even, overall skin improvement with consistent use.

Try Clinique Even Better Refresh at your local Clinique counter or visit http://www.clinique.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: