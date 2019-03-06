H&M to open first store within Detroit city limits in 2019

City goers no longer have to travel outside of Detroit to shop at H&M, (Hennes & Mauritz Inc.), because one is coming to downtown Detroit. The international retailer has signed a lease with Bedrock for its first ever Detroit location with plans to open in Fall 2019.

H&M will become the largest retailer in Bedrock’s portfolio, located in a 25,000 square-foot space spanning three Albert Kahn-designed buildings on the west side of Woodward between Clifford. and Park Ave., near Grand Circus Park.

For the first time in decades, a shop that offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel in one location, will return to the downtown Woodward corridor: The same district that generations of Detroit families frequented for their shopping needs.

“When we started work on the former site of the JL Hudson’s department store approximately one year ago, stories from the public poured in about memories of shopping along Woodward Avenue,” said Dan Gilbert, Bedrock Founder and Chairman. “H&M is one of those flagship retail stores that will take the Woodward Avenue shops to another level. We are hopeful that new memories and experiences will be formed once again along Woodward Avenue.”

“H&M is opening a major Detroit store because it is good for their business. Retailers, tech startups, industrial companies, and people old and young are to choosing to stay in Detroit and coming from all over because the Motor City is where the opportunities are abundant. It is an exciting time in Detroit and H&M will only add to the unparalleled momentum.”

In the last year alone Bedrock added several key retailers to the downtown landscape. Le Labo, G-Star Raw, Pure Barre, Madewell and Shinola have all opened their doors for the first time downtown, alongside native Detroit brands like Lovers Only, San Morello, Canelle Patisserie, The Lip Bar, Mootz Pizzeria, Deluxx Fluxx, Besa, Good Neighbor, and Posie Atelier. These brands join national and local names like John Varvatos, Bonobos, Warby Parker, Under Armour, Nike, Moosejaw, House of Pure Vin, Avalon, Shake Shack, Central Kitchen, Detroit Is The New Black, Townhouse, and many others.

The historic Woodward shopping district was once home to Detroit’s most prominent department stores, such as JL Hudson’s (once the world’s tallest department store), Himelhoch’s, Kern’s, B. Siegel, and others.

The three landmark buildings that H&M will inhabit at 1505, 1515 and 1529 Woodward were all designed by prolific Detroit architect Albert Kahn.

1505 Woodward has roots in the fashion industry, as it was once home to the Richman Brothers Co., a men’s haberdashery. The building has undergone significant renovations and is now home to offices of International Bancard and Rocket Fiber.

The facades at 1515 and 1529 Woodward recently underwent complete restorations and were once home to the Grinnell Bros. music store and the Sanders candy store respectively.

H&M locations are currently at Macomb Mall, Oakland Mall, Somerset Collection, Fairlane Town Center, Lakeside Mall, and Partridge Creek, among other locations.

