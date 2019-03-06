Narrow Way Cafe Is The Way

By Nicole Black

Narrow Way Cafe, the hottest new coffee cafe shop located on the Avenue of Fashion just shy of Seven Mile and Outer Drive Rd. in Detroit, MI. Owned and operated by brothers, Johnathan and David Merritt, it has created great buzz being the only black-owned café and shop of its kind across metro Detroit. Sons of iconic leaders, Bishop Andrew and First Lady Viveca Merritt of the Straight Gate International Church, the Merritt brothers have worked to make their dream become a new reality.

Their entrepreneurial journey started with the opening of the first full coffee shop located inside Straight Gate International Church. The brother duo transformed their church book store into a state-of-the-art full coffee shop where an atmosphere was created conducive to their church culture, friendly and loving.

The coffee shop is exclusively open to the congregation and is only occupied before and after worship services on Tuesdays and Sundays. Although the business was thriving, the coffee shop had its limitations due to only being open to the congregation which prompted them to consider expanding.

Stepping out on faith, they applied for the Motor City Match grant and to their surprise, they ended up taking home the grand prize of $40K. With the winnings, the brothers were able to open its second location.

Embracing their second year in business, Narrow Way Cafe has blossomed into something wonderful. The Merritt brothers announced the expansion of its menu, online store and the new release of its hassle-free app. Now offering an array of baked goods, salads, and sandwiches. General Manager, Sabrina Swain has set a presence for the cafe by creating recipes that would give their customers a one of a kind taste that can only be purchased at Narrow Way Café.

“We believe that Narrow Way serves as an equalizer within the community,” states Jonathan A. Merritt (part owner of The Narrow Way). “The café’ has become a community within a community. With our recent expansions, it has been our desire to meet the needs of our community by creating a stress-free experience for all.”

Designed to cut the hassle when ordering, Motor City Match grant winner, The Narrow Way Cafe App allows customers with a premiere pre-order experience. The application allows the customers to not only pre-order the beverages of their choice, but also provides the opportunity to purchase a range of the shop’s coffees, various scrubs and bath salts from its online store.

Both being University of Michigan graduates and assistant pastors to their father, the two have blazed their own trails, not just as faith leaders, but entrepreneurs. They credit their success to the teachings of God and to their father who has been their greatest example in ministry and business. “The greatest lesson that we learned from our dad is to trust the voice of God. If he spoke it to you, that means he gives provision and the means for you to have what you need for the promise to come to pass”, says Jonathan Merritt.

As Motor City Match grant winners, the Merritt brothers and the team at Narrow Way Cafe strive to impact lives around them daily simply by providing great coffee and conversations while sharing the love of God.

For more information about Narrow Way Cafe, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thenarrowwaycafe.

