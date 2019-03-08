2019 Michigan Chronicle Women of Excellence Announced

2019 Honorees will join an elite group comprised of the area’s most influential women. “Each year in character, in manner, and in style; the Michigan Chronicle celebrates phenomenal women who have demonstrated exceptional courage, unwavering conviction, and extraordinary grace,” said Hiram E. Jackson, Publisher of Michigan Chronicle. “In grand fashion, we will honor these inspirational women at our Women of Excellence event on Friday, May 3.”

Tables, tickets and sponsorship packages to Women of Excellence are available now. For more information, on tables and sponsorship packages, please call 313-963-5522.

2019 HONOREES

Lysette Bailey, Chief Information Security Officer and Operational Risk Officer, Comerica

Amina Bell, Events & Community Affairs Partner, MGM Grand Detroit

Tonya Berry, Vice President Operations Performance, Consumers Energy

Faithe Brooks, Evangelist, New St. Paul C.O.G.I.C., NE Michigan Historic 1st Jurisdiction C.O.G.I.C.

Tarolyn Buckles, President & CEO, Onyx Enterprise, Inc.

Tiffany Buckley-Norwood, Law Principal, Jackson Lewis P.C. / Pres. D. Augustus Straker Bar Assoc.

La Donna Combs, Founder and President, Sisters Against Abuse Society

Star Crawford, Vice President of Community Relations, Bank of America

Janette Davis, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Authority Health

Lanie Dixon, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland – Trinity Health, Dir. ofPerformance Excellence & Patient Experience

Erica D. Donerson, Director, Government & External Affairs, Wayne County Airport Authority

Emma Elder-Howell, Partner , Detroit Title & Escrow

Nailah Ellis-Brown, Founder & CEO, Ellis Island Tea

Latina Fauconier, Managing Director , PwC

Bridgett Feagin, Chief Financial Officer, Harper University Hospital

Kristy Fercho, Executive Vice President, President of Mortgage , Flagstar Bank

Charisse Gilbert, Senior Pastor , Detroit Worship Center

Evette Griffie, Chief of Staff – Customer Service, DTE Energy

Tonya Hallett, Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Human Resources, General Motors

Bessie Harris, Retired Principal, Detroit Public Schools

Tamara Hawkins, Owner, The Zone Dance Center

Orlene Hawks, Director of LARA, State of Michigan

Dr. Anita Hicks, Associate Director, Oakland University, Oakland Center

Jamii J. Hitchcock, Ph.D., Director | Character Education, Diversity & Equity, Birmingham Public Schools

Stephanie Hobson, Sr. Manager of Procurement, International Automotive Components Group

Jacqueline Howard, Senior Director, Corporate Citizenship, Ally Financial

Jehan Crump-Gibson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner , Great Lakes Legal Group

Tracy Joshua, Vice President, Procurement Indirect, The Kellogg Company

Dr. Portia Lockett, Director of Spiritual Care and Community Affairs, Detroit Medical Center

Beverly Maddox, Director, Signature Events, Detroit Regional Chamber

Telva McGruder, Director, Global Facilities Engineering & Manufacturing Operations Sustainable Workplaces, General Motors

April Miller-Boise, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, & Corporate Secretary, Meritor, Inc

Kylee Mitchell, Executive Director -SE Michigan, Ballmer Foundation

Donna Murray-Brown, President & CEO, Michigan Nonprofit Association

Mayowa Reynolds, Principal , Detroit School of Arts

Bianca Rogers, International Rep (Special Assigned), UAW-Ford

Dr. Tiffany L. Sanford, Chief Medical Officer, The Wellness Plan Medical Center

Sylvia Santana, 3rd District State Senator, Michigan State Senate

Joya Shepard, Personnel Director, Orion Assembly & Pontiac Stamping, General Motors

Audrey E. Smith, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Family Medical Center of Michigan, Inc.

Andrea Smith, Director, Clinical Practice Improvement, Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority

Angela Terrell, IT Manager, Business Intelligence, Retired – GM, Ford and DTE Energy

Dana White, Founder & CEO, Paralee Boyd

Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback, MD, MBA, Vice President of Academic & Community Affairs, Detroit Medical Center

Lisa Williams, Principal, Ferndale High School

Geneva Williams, CEO, Consultant Business and Personal Leadership, Dr. Geneva Speaks

Lakia Wilson, Executive Vice President of Detroit Federation of Teachers, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Chrystal Wilson, Assistant Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Maria Woodruff Wright, CFO, The Skillman Foundation

Monique Woods, CEO & Founder, Monique Woods Agency

