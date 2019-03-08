2019 Michigan Chronicle Women of Excellence Announced

2019 Honorees will join an elite group comprised of the area’s most influential women. “Each year in character, in manner, and in style; the Michigan Chronicle celebrates phenomenal women who have demonstrated exceptional courage, unwavering conviction, and extraordinary grace,” said Hiram E. Jackson, Publisher of Michigan Chronicle. “In grand fashion, we will honor these inspirational women at our Women of Excellence event on Friday, May 3.”
Tables, tickets and sponsorship packages to Women of Excellence are available now. For more information, on tables and sponsorship packages, please call 313-963-5522.
2019 HONOREES
Lysette Bailey, Chief Information Security Officer and Operational Risk Officer, Comerica
Amina Bell, Events & Community Affairs Partner, MGM Grand Detroit
Tonya Berry, Vice President Operations Performance, Consumers Energy
Faithe Brooks, Evangelist, New St. Paul C.O.G.I.C., NE Michigan Historic 1st Jurisdiction C.O.G.I.C.
Tarolyn Buckles, President & CEO, Onyx Enterprise, Inc.
Tiffany Buckley-Norwood, Law Principal, Jackson Lewis P.C. / Pres. D. Augustus Straker Bar Assoc.
La Donna Combs, Founder and President, Sisters Against Abuse Society
Star Crawford, Vice President of Community Relations, Bank of America
Janette Davis, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Authority Health
Lanie Dixon, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland – Trinity Health, Dir. ofPerformance Excellence & Patient Experience
Erica D. Donerson, Director, Government & External Affairs, Wayne County Airport Authority
Emma Elder-Howell, Partner , Detroit Title & Escrow
Nailah Ellis-Brown, Founder & CEO, Ellis Island Tea
Latina Fauconier, Managing Director , PwC
Bridgett Feagin, Chief Financial Officer, Harper University Hospital
Kristy Fercho, Executive Vice President, President of Mortgage , Flagstar Bank
Charisse Gilbert, Senior Pastor , Detroit Worship Center
Evette Griffie, Chief of Staff – Customer Service, DTE Energy
Tonya Hallett, Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Human Resources, General Motors
Bessie Harris, Retired Principal, Detroit Public Schools
Tamara Hawkins, Owner, The Zone Dance Center
Orlene Hawks, Director of LARA, State of Michigan
Dr. Anita Hicks, Associate Director, Oakland University, Oakland Center
Jamii J. Hitchcock, Ph.D., Director | Character Education, Diversity & Equity, Birmingham Public Schools
Stephanie Hobson, Sr. Manager of Procurement, International Automotive Components Group
Jacqueline Howard, Senior Director, Corporate Citizenship, Ally Financial
Jehan Crump-Gibson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner , Great Lakes Legal Group
Tracy Joshua, Vice President, Procurement Indirect, The Kellogg Company
Dr. Portia Lockett, Director of Spiritual Care and Community Affairs, Detroit Medical Center
Beverly Maddox, Director, Signature Events, Detroit Regional Chamber
Telva McGruder, Director, Global Facilities Engineering & Manufacturing Operations Sustainable Workplaces, General Motors
April Miller-Boise, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, & Corporate Secretary, Meritor, Inc
Kylee Mitchell, Executive Director -SE Michigan, Ballmer Foundation
Donna Murray-Brown, President & CEO, Michigan Nonprofit Association
Mayowa Reynolds, Principal , Detroit School of Arts
Bianca Rogers, International Rep (Special Assigned), UAW-Ford
Dr. Tiffany L. Sanford, Chief Medical Officer, The Wellness Plan Medical Center
Sylvia Santana, 3rd District State Senator, Michigan State Senate
Joya Shepard, Personnel Director, Orion Assembly & Pontiac Stamping, General Motors
Audrey E. Smith, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Family Medical Center of Michigan, Inc.
Andrea Smith, Director, Clinical Practice Improvement, Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority
Angela Terrell, IT Manager, Business Intelligence, Retired – GM, Ford and DTE Energy
Dana White, Founder & CEO, Paralee Boyd
Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback, MD, MBA, Vice President of Academic & Community Affairs, Detroit Medical Center
Lisa Williams, Principal, Ferndale High School
Geneva Williams, CEO, Consultant Business and Personal Leadership, Dr. Geneva Speaks
Lakia Wilson, Executive Vice President of Detroit Federation of Teachers, Detroit Public Schools Community District
Chrystal Wilson, Assistant Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District
Maria Woodruff Wright, CFO, The Skillman Foundation
Monique Woods, CEO & Founder, Monique Woods Agency