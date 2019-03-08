New Sports Facility Coming to East Point

A new facility promoting educational programs and a safe environment for visitors and youth to play soccer and ultimate frisbee is coming to East Point. The Georgia Soccer Development Foundation (GSDF) is teaming up with the City of East Point to host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new pavilion and classroom building at the Georgia Sports Park (GSP) in East Point, Ga. The ceremony will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Georgia Sports Park, located at 3895 Ben Hill Road, East Point, Ga., beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The Georgia Soccer Development Foundation will develop the 6,000-square foot sustainable pavilion to include a classroom, restrooms, shower facilities, concession stand, office space and storage. This new multi-purpose building will provide a safer and more enjoyable visitor experience at the park while providing a wider range of services and programs. Additional fields will help meet the increased demand for recreational greenspace.

“The City of East Point is proud to partner with the Georgia Soccer Development Foundation to build an energy efficient facility that will be a gamechanger and position East Point as a desirable destination in the soccer community,” said Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. “This pavilion will not only be a safe haven, it will also promote and increase healthy behaviors among our youth and provide opportunities for them to excel academically both inside and outside the classroom.”

The new classroom will provide a safe facility for after-school programs for local youth in the community. GSP has provided fields for several non-profit organizations, such as Soccer in the Streets, the Fugees, and several local recreation programs. They have also established a partnership with the Andrew and Walter Young YMCA to use the classroom and fields year-round for middle and high school students to focus on sports, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), learning activities and leadership. The pavilion is consistent with the Park’s sustainability mission. GSP received a $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta’s Grants to Green funding program to include a solar photovoltaic power system, geothermal heating and cooling system, energy efficient lighting and rain harvesting.

The City of East Point has committed $500,000 to GSP to develop the facility which will host regional and state soccer competitions and help boost tourism in the City. This will also expand programming in the City’s Parks & Recreation Department to host its first recreational soccer program. GSP also received a $400,000 contribution from Concorde Fire Soccer Club, as well as individual contributions. GSP board members pledged over $150,000. Additionally, Gaultney Development Co., Lord Aeck Sargent Architects, and others donated in-kind services.

