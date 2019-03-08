UPS Company ‘Coyote Logistics’ To Open New Detroit Tech Hub in Bedrock’s ‘The Assembly’ Development in Corktown

Coyote Logistics, a UPS company and leading global third-party logistics provider, is set to expand its Chicago-based operations with the creation of a new Tech Hub in Detroit’s vibrant Corktown neighborhood in Q3 of 2019. Coyote will be the anchor tenant in The Assembly, a Bedrock-owned building that transforms a former warehouse into a five-story, multi-use development. Once complete, Coyote is expected to employ 500 team members, with 350 of those being new positions.

“Detroit’s growing reputation as the Midwest’s hub for technology and innovation was a huge draw as we looked to expand Coyote’s operations,” said John Perkovich, Vice President at Coyote. “As we continue to raise the bar in the logistics industry, we are proud to be doing so alongside so many other companies in Detroit who are leaders in their industries.”

Coyote will occupy 58,000 square feet of the nearly 160,000 square feet building, spanning the entire second and third floors. The Assembly has a total of 79,252 square feet of prime office space, 7,814 square feet of destination retail, and 32 unique apartments. The Assembly is located on the north side of West Fort Street between Rosa Parks Boulevard and 10th Street – one mile southwest of downtown’s Campus Martius Park. The development integrates authentic historic architecture with modern comfort, design and style. With its close proximity to the future May Creek Greenway and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park at the West Riverfront, The Assembly will offer a vibrant experience with an array of attractions for every season.

“Coyote is another excellent addition to the burgeoning Detroit tech community, which already is home to innovative local and national brands including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Twitter, WeWork, Snapchat, Amazon, StockX, Google, Autobooks and more,” said Bill Emerson, CEO of Bedrock. “Coyote’s decision to choose Detroit for their tech hub will result in 500 new economy jobs in Corktown, 350 of them being new hires, once again helping to continue the momentum of economic growth in the Motor City.”

Coyote is at the forefront of the logistics industry, using innovative technology to optimize a diverse, centralized transportation marketplace matching more than 10,000 shipments every day across a network of more than 50,000 carriers. Coyote’s mission has always been to create a better service experience in the transportation industry. Coyote became a UPS company in 2015, adding UPS asset utilization, air and ocean freight to their expanding portfolio of services.

Coyote is committed to bringing visibility and reliability to customers, raising industry standards for both service metrics and customer satisfaction. Coyote is also committed to doing the right thing for their team members and the communities they are a part of. In 2018, Forbes named Coyote one of the best Midsize Employers in America and a Best Employer for Women.

