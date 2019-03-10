WCCCD women’s basketball wins first MCCAA District Championship

The Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) women’s basketball team did something that had never been done since the school opened in 1967: winning the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) District H Championship in Grand Rapids.

The Lady Wildcats (18-11) defeated Flint Mott Community College (21-9), 66-60, for the title. Donnetta Colbert lead WCCCD in scoring with 18 points and six assists. Chasidey Willis followed behind with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Four of five starters scored in double-figures for WCCCD.

“The win is really big for the program,” said head coach Nkwane Young, who is also the boys basketball coach at Wayne Memorial High School. “The women’s basketball program has never gone this far. Now we can start to get more kids from Detroit to come here and they can see that there is a winning program right here at home and don’t have to go out of state to other JUCOs (junior college).”

WCCCD finished fourth in the MCCAA’s Eastern Division during the regular season but got hot at the right time to win it all. With one of the top scorers in the league in Colbert at 18.5 per game at the 5-foot-8 Willis grabbing 8.8 rebounds and blocking 2.3 shots per game, the Lady Wildcats had what it took to win it all.

“We knew we had the talent, but it kind of surprised us all,” Young said on winning the MCCAA District H title. “At the end of the season, we went on an 8-game winning streak and our six sophomores and two freshmen bought in and stepped their game up for us.”

In his two years leading WCCCD, Young has an overall record of 40-18 and also won the Regional Coach of the Year award. Along with his coaching staff: Sabara Wimberely, Eric Sharps, and James Tatum and Athletic Director Rogeric Turner, he has built a respectable girls college basketball program in downtown Detroit.

“The program has changed drastically,” said Willis, who is a sophomore and Detroit Mumford alumna. “I remember coming into the program last year and they had won one game that prior season due to a forfeit and I told Donnetta (Colbert) and Shardaye (Yarborough) that that will not be us.”

“Last year, we came close to winning it all and we’ve known that feeling from our senior year in high school. That championship win was destined for us.”

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II basketball tournament is up next for WCCCD in Harrison, Arkansas March 19 and Young’s goal is for his team to continue their success and bring another trophy home to Detroit.

