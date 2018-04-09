12 Times Joseline Hernandez & Baby Bonnie Bella Were BFF Goals

Posted April 9, 2018

1. Gimme hug, mommy.

🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸

2. Mom, people are staring.

3. Coaching the Puerto Rican princess through her workout.

4. Ocean view.

Happy Easter 🐇🐰🐣

5. Flyer than you.

Que paso!

6. Like I ain’t got a hitta to the left of me.

Everyday is peachy and 🏖 @bonniebellahernandez

7. Beach buddies!

Mommy and daughter

8. The slay.

#slay Tap for details

9. Mommy and me.

Pretty in pink! 🌸 Miami Bound

10. Say “Cheese!”

11. We gotta slay this time, mom.

12. BFFs forever.

Lo unico que importa! #bonniebella

