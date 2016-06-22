Amber Rose , Blac Chyna , EJ Johnson

Concrete Catwalk: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take Their Cuteness For A Stroll

Posted June 22, 2016

Plus, Yeezy does work, Chyna charms Cannes and more.

Concrete Catwalk: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take Their Cuteness For A Stroll was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Baby Makes Three

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen look as happy as they’ve ever been as they take their infant daughter Luna for a walk.

2. Making Moves

Kanye West is all business as he totes his technology to a meeting in Los Angeles.

3. White Heat

Meanwhile, his sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian opts for clean white lines with a touch of edge while she runs errands.

4. Cannes Queen

Blac Chyna charms the crowd — and looks stunning doing it — at the Daily Mail’s yacht party at the Cannes Lions advertising festival.

5. Cruz Control

Victor Cruz is enjoying the off season heading into the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

6. Won’t Stop

Blac Chyna lets her squad handle her luggage while she looks out for her baby bump as she makes her way through LAX.

7. Summer Vacay

Venus Williams sits back and relaxes at the Holiday House in the Hamptons.

8. Fresh Faced

Alessandra Ambrosio steps out in the LA heat with no makeup, a vintage tee and short shorts.

9. Leave a Tip

T.I. is all smiles walking out of Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood, CA.

10. Will Dab for Cab

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and model Karlie Kloss stylishly hail a cab for a Vogue photoshoot in NYC.

11. Still Brazy

Y.G. sports a hoodie and striped pants at the Music Choice headquarters in NYC.

12. Dreamsicle

Jennifer Lopez looks like a delicious sherbet in a peachy-orange dress and matching lipstick in NYC.

13. #MODSQUAD

Model besties Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin hang out in NYC’s East Village.

14. Halle-Lujah

Halle Berry, 49, defies age and gravity wearing a casual t-shirt and jeans and no makeup while out in NYC.

15. Who’s Bad?

Scott Disick and his son Mason — who looks so grown! — do some shopping in LA.

16. Yaaaas!

Meghan Trainor enthusiastically greets her fans while performing on the TODAY show.

17. Proud Father

Will Smith is a total dad embracing his son Jaden, 17, at the Cannes Lions conference in France.

18. Mommy Duties

Kim Kardashian is giving us major late eighties/early nineties vibes while pushing her son Saint around in a stroller.

19. Casual Chic

EJ Johnson looks chic even while running errands. The EJ NYC star pairs a Moschino t-shirt with his signature thigh-high boots and leather jacket.

20. Slay, Queen

Beyoncé’s mama Tina Lawson makes it perfectly clear that 60s are the new 30s.

21. Muva May I

Amber Rose looks in charge at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards.

22. Where’s the Bump?

A pregnant Blake Lively still looks impossibly slim stepping out of her hotel in NYC, where she’s promoting her new film The Shallows.

23. Mall Rat

Drake’s rumored bae Hailey Baldwin goes on a shopping spree at a department store.

24. Gorgeous Geeg

Gigi Hadid channels a mermaid in a floaty, floor-length dress and shimmery jacket in aquatic hues.

25. Eye See You

Usher is in an especially good mood the day after his Cleveland Cavaliers — he’s a minority owner of the team — took home a historic NBA championship.

26. Girls Gone Wild

EJ Johnson’s sister Elisa Johnson and pal Samaria Smith (daughter of LL Cool J) look like they’re having a great time on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

27. Selfie Stop

Rita Ora pauses to take a selfie with a fan outside of her hotel in SoHo, NYC.

