Dame Dash’s Best Quotes From The Breakfast Club Interview

1. “How come there were no women at The Last Supper?”
2. “I hustle for my last name…not for my first.”
3. “Jobs are for lazy people who don’t want to invest in themselves.”
4. “Saving money is for suckas.”
5. “Why do more black people know about that white man (Lyor Cohen) than white people do?”
6. “A real man doesn’t listen to a rumor.”
7. “I was the bad guy to the bad people.”
8. “You’re only the boss if you put up your own money. If you don’t put up your own money…I don’t care how much they offer you, you’re nothing but a supervisor. It’s not yours.”
9. “I’m mad at y’all for having the same job for 25 years…I can’t imagine doing the same shit every day having to be told what to do every day…and ask to go on vacation.”
10. “How could a man say he has a boss and be proud?”
11. “I’m not going to fight for something I don’t own.”
12. “Joeyie (Joie Manda) is the head of black music. Why is a white man the head of black music? And how does that make a black man feel? What did he do to deserve that? What did Todd Moscowitz do to deserve to have a business model from asylum to take money from a culture in which he doesn’t participate?”